Two men armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a tomahawk axe threatened staff and took off with cash following a hold-up this evening.

A witness told the Herald the incident took place at the Blacksmith Bar & Restaurant on Walters Rd, Takanini, which was crowded with families enjoying a quiet Christmas Eve celebration.

He said no one was hurt in the ordeal, but patrons were shaken up following the incident around 7pm.

"I was just sitting there having a drink and a couple of halfwits burst in," he said.

"They had their faces covered and the black gear on, they were amateurs because one looked directly at the camera behind the bar.

"Then the other bloke spilled all the money on the edge of the bar as he left and then spilled the rest as he hit the pavement."

Police are currently taking statements, the witness said.

The man believed the offenders took off with paper bills but a lot of coins had spilled out as they fled the scene.

Both men jumped into a black Mazda, he said, before driving away.

The offender wielding the sawn-off shotgun threatened staff who remained unfazed originally, the witness said.

"At first, he didn't get any response from the staff and there was a jug of beer sitting on the bar so he smashed it with the rifle and that got their attention," he said.

"A lot of people left before the cops got here because their response was slow, but now they've shut the doors and locked it down.

"It happened around 20 minutes ago and police have only just arrived and are taking statements."

Police confirmed an aggravated robbery took place at the address. They received reports about it at 6.51pm.

"The two armed men made off with cash and left the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported," a spokesman said.