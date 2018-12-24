Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Matamata.

However, exactly what's happened and how serious it is remains unclear as police say they can't comment.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Scott Miller said he couldn't comment about reports of a rescue helicopter on its way to the scene, why it was needed or how many people are injured.

He said the matter was in the hands of officers from CIB, criminal investigation branch.

The Herald understands the chopper is heading to a property on State Highway 27, Matamata.

Miller said police still needed to confirm what happened before releasing any information.