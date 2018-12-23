Police are looking for the driver of a red car that crashed into a fence on Devon St this morning.

A police media spokesman said the car, a four-door hatch, crashed about 11am.

The driver reportedly "walked away" from the scene and police were currently in the area trying to established what happened, he said.

A red hatch crashed on Devon St this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

No one else was involved and it didn't appear anyone was hurt, the spokesman said.

Witnesses in the area at the time, who didn't want to be named, said they saw the vehicle lose control. One woman said it made a loud noise when it crashed.

The car took out the fence. Photo / Ben Fraser

"He got around the corner, was going too fast, slid and almost flipped and came to rest ... He then proceeded to try to rabbit (run) but then he saw us and then hung around and rang someone," she said.

The witness said she feared those in the car would have been seriously injured.

"It was concerning for them, I felt for sure someone would be injured but he walked away, lucky guy."