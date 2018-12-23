Move aside Franklin Rd, one Porirua household has taken Christmas to the next level after putting up Christmas lights that change shape and colour in time with synchronised music.

Last night Wellington resident Mike Burton posted a video of a family's unbelievable Christmas display, which has attracted hundreds of people from around the wider Wellington region.

The Sumner Terrace, Aotea, home has been organising Christmas displays for about five years, with the light show visible at the lookout on top of the Aotea suburb.

According to Burton, the homeowners set up an FM radio frequency so you can turn on your car radio and listen to the sounds while watching the lights as you park up outside or drive past.

Different-coloured decorations light up in time with the drum, guitar and bass sounds of the music.

Burton told the Herald the display is an incredible design and the homeowners collect donations to give to charity.

"The display is just unbelievably clever and just makes you feel amazed that some people are so clever and go to such lengths to make these displays to entertain the general public.

"We were in absolute awe at how cool this is and we went back to the house about four times.

"You can tune your radio to the 97fm band to hear the music, although the guy does have outdoor speakers playing also.

"This really is an amazing thing the guy has done and he has a collection box for a charity, so a gold coin is recommended."

The Sumner Terrace homeowners are running a number of Kiwi classic songs, including hits from Six60, Blindspott, Stan Walker and Supergroove.

Kiwi band Devilskin responded to the homeowner's display and choice of music saying "that's awesome, looks spectacular!"

Donations are being collected to give to the child cancer foundation.