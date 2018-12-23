A person is trapped after a car has driven off the road near Geraldine.

Emergency services were called to crash near the intersection of State Highway 72 and Pratt Rd at 9.06am.

A police spokesperson said police and an ambulance from Geraldine were en route to the site but had not yet arrived.

Geraldine Fire and Emergency services were also in attendance.

FENZ spokesman Riwai Grace said it was "insane" to see drivers not being patient and driving to the conditions.

"We have been to a phenomenal amount of callouts already. We have had two callouts in the South Island this morning."

Grace urged motorists to think of families and friends when on the roads and asked people to get to their destination safe.

Around 8.30am there was another crash in Canterbury after a person had to be extricated from a vehicle on the southern side of Ashburton on SH1.

It was not clear if the person extricated had been injured.

More to come.