Roads are closed in Hamilton and traffic is backed up around the city as police deal with an incident on a Waikato Expressway overbridge this morning.

It is understood a distressed teenage girl is being spoken to by police at the scene.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said the young woman was sitting on a balustrade on the overbridge on Wairere Drive.

Officers are trying to coax her from the bridge after a family member called police at 8.30am.

The road bridge passes over the expressway near the turnoff to Wintec and near The Base shopping mall.

Burgess said a number of other police officers were also at the scene directing the traffic.

Northbound lanes are closed at the Avalon Drive/State Highway 1 on ramp and southbound lanes are closed at the SH 1/SH 39 (Koura Drive) off ramp.



Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency personnel and signage in the area.