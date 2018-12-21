One person has died and another has been critically injured in single-vehicle crash early this morning.

The crash occurred on Te Puna Rd, near Tauranga, just before 4.30am, police say.

The death takes the holiday road toll to two, after a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Christchurch's Southern Motorway just before 9pm yesterday.

The man, who died at the scene, was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.

Last year 12 people died in the 13-day Christmas holiday period. This year the holiday period began at 4pm yesterday and ends at 6am on January 7.