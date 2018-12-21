A UK mother still recovering from a head-on collision in Northland in October has spoken for the first time since the crash that claimed her partner's life.

Speaking from her Whangarei Hospital bed, Jules Sargent revealed details of the crash aftermath to Gloucestershire Live - including the emotional toll inflicted on her two children.

"They have been through such a traumatic experience as they were initially stuck in the car whilst it was on its roof and had to be rescued by friends smashing the windows to get them out," Sargent said.

"It was a terrifying experience for everyone but Ben and Olivia have shown so much courage throughout this whole situation. I am so proud of them of both.

"Ben has said 'he can't think about the good times before the accident all he can remember is the accident.'

Sargent's two children Ben, 6, and Olivia, 9, were not seriously injured in the crash, but Jules was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Her partner, Kerry Sargent, 42, from Gloucester in England, was killed in the October 22 accident on State Highway 1.

Ben and Olivia remain in New Zealand and are being cared for by family friends, as Jules' injures are still deemed too serious for her to travel.

Kerry Sargent (left) and Jules Sargent / Julie Sargent. The coupld were involved in a car crash on State Highway 1 south of Whangarei in October 2018 killing Kerry and critically injuring Jules / Juli

Jules also touched on her gratitude for a GoFundMe page set up online, to raise money to create "magical moments" for Ben and Oliver while they remain in New Zealand.

"I was so shocked when Alan first told me about the Magical Memories campaign. I didn't think people would respond in this way to our situation, but it is really comforting to know how much people care and want to help my children," Jules said.

The page has so far raised £6,590 ($12,354 NZD), after being set up by her friend Alan York.

"This amazing campaign will be used to help them overcome the trauma and create some more happy memories," Jules said.

Olivia Sargent, nine, and Ben, six, were holidaying in New Zealand with their mothers Kerry and Jules when the crash occurred near Whangarei. Photo / Go Fund Me

Since speaking to the UK Jules had been discharged from Whangarei Hospital.

In the October crash, Jules broke her ribs, right leg and two vertebra, and her toes were dislocated.

A seriously injury to her left arm, could also take two years to recover from. An open wound to her left hip area also remains.

It is unclear when Jules will be well enough to travel back home to Gloucester with her children.