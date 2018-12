Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the death of 17-year-old Halayna Wagstaff in Te Puke on July 21, 2018.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner of the Bay of Plenty Police said the man had been charged with manslaughter, kidnapping and assault, and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court this afternoon.

Police said in a statement they would like to thank those in the community who offered information.