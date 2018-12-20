Auckland Zoo staff are in Meola Rd at Pt Chevalier where they have sighted the macaw which escaped from the zoo during a flying lesson on Thursday.

The juvenile blue and gold macaw, which is nearly fully grown, has a silver metal band on her right leg.

Auckland Zoo said yesterday the bird was capable of flying quite some distance, but would be disorientated and would not be able to find her way back to the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said lessons had been going well.

"Her flying lessons, which involve flying small distances from hand to hand with keepers, have been going extremely well.

"However, [yesterday] towards the end of her lesson, she was spooked by sudden rain and flew off in the direction of Motat [Museum of Transport and Technology]."