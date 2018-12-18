A man charged with murdering 71-year-old Francis Tyson, who was found decapitated in his Petone home, has appeared in court.

The 41-year-old appeared via audio visual link in the High Court at Wellington this morning.

The man is charged with murdering Tyson on November 30 as well as unrelated charges of intentional damage and possession of non-approved psychoactive substances for supply.

Police tape outside the Petone apartments where a 71-year-old man was murdered / Melissa Nightingale

Justice Simon France remanded the man in custody and extended name suppression for the defendant until a psychiatric report was completed.

Tyson's family was in court and objected to the suppression order.

Police earlier confirmed Tyson was decapitated and died at a block of flats in Jackson St, Petone.