State Highway 14 in Whangārei was blocked to all traffic this morning with emergency services attending a serious crash at Maunu.

It has now re-opened.

The accident happened about 9.30am on Maunu Rd, between Whangārei Hospital and Silverstream Rd.

It's believed at least two vehicles were involved in the crash and the Serious Crash Unit was at the scene. At least one person was trapped in a vehicle and has had to be cut free.

No further details are available at this stage.