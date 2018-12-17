Two teenagers have been injured, one critically, after a chemical huffing explosion at an South Auckland apartment block this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a house fire on Clayton Ave, in Otara about 2.50am, to assist the Fire Service.

A male was in a critical condition and a female was in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

The patients, both 16, have been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the explosion caused a small house fire which was put out quickly. There was damage to the floor above the location and a window blew out.