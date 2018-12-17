It's beginning to "sound" a lot like Christmas in the New Zealand Police halls as four officers came together to beautifully sing Christmas carols.

Wearing shimmering Santa hats, the boys in blue shared their stunning harmony on Facebook, singing renditions of the Christmas classics Sleep In Heavenly Peace and Walking in a Winter Wonderland

"Merry Christmas from the New Zealand Police," the Facebook post said.

Many Kiwis took to Facebook to praise the officer for the mesmerising carols and commended them on the hard work NZ Police have done this year.

Advertisement

"Super talented, thanks for your hard work over the festive season and working over Xmas/New Year!" one said.

Another wrote: "Awesome job guys. Merry Christmas to you all and thank you for everything you do in the line of duty. Respect."

"Fantastic guys, I hope you get to spend some time with your families over Christmas," another thoughtfully added.

Previously, Auckland Police's very own singing crew, Barbershop in Blue, stunned listeners with a beautiful rendition of the popular Māori waiata Pōkarekare Ana.

The quartet delivers a beautiful four-part harmony during their six-verse version of the Māori classic.

Arresting performance! Police's barbershop boys' stunning waiata to celebrate Māori language week. / Auckland City District Police

According to Auckland Police, the quartet was started after Te Kanawa heard Tamamasui and Afoa singing.

After a successful jam session, a fourth member joined and they became the Barbershop in Blue.