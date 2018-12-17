New Zealanders overestimate our number of immigrants and how many Muslims we have, new research has found.

And we underestimate global warming and the rate of child vaccination.

Global research firm Ipsos Mori investigated the relationship between perception and reality on a range of social issues. In September and October it surveyed more than 28,000 people through online panels in 37 countries and territories, including 500 aged 16-64 in New Zealand.

The Kiwis' numerical guesses on 10 questions made New Zealand the second-most accurate of the 37, behind only Hong Kong.

Thailand was the place most in need of a reality check. It scored worst, putting it in first place on the "misperceptions index". South Africa came in at number 15, the US at 23, Australia at 29 and Britain at 33, three sports worse than New Zealand on 36.

Ipsos says its global survey shows that some crimes grab attention more than they should, and that people are perhaps too complacent about climate change and use of renewable energy sources.

Ipsos New Zealand public affairs director Amanda Dudding said the gap between perception and reality could be attributed to media, or internal biases.

"These biases include our tendencies to focus more on negative stories over positive ones, to believe that things were always better in the past, to put too much emphasis on our own individual experience, and simply not being very good with numbers."

"Fake news" in the last two years had made it even hard to tell true from false.

But Dudding said misperceptions could reveal people's real concerns - and trying to correct misperceptions solely by repeating facts was unlikely to work.

"Instead we need to engage with the more emotional reasons that might be driving why people are worried about a topic."

What Kiwis think about New Zealand

Crime

Q - Were more people killed by firearms, knives, or other kinds of violence in New Zealand in 2015?

A - 13 per cent said firearms; 30 per cent, knives; and 58 per cent, "other".

Ipsos said 13 per cent of killings were by firearm; 34 per cent involved knives, and 54 per cent were by other violence.

Prison overcrowding

Q - What is the occupancy rate of New Zealand prisons?

A - New Zealanders said 122 per cent - 22 per cent over capacity. In fact they were at 106 per cent.

Renewable energy

Q - What percentage of energy used in New Zealand comes from renewable sources?

A - New Zealanders said 44 per cent. Ipsos said it was 31 per cent. The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority said in 2015 it was 40 per cent.

Climate

|

Q - How many of the last 18 years have been the hottest for the world as a whole since the data-set began in 1961?

A - New Zealanders said 10 years. Ipsos said it was 17 years.

Health

Q - What percentage of children under 1 have had the recommended vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio and measles?

A - New Zealanders said 72 per cent. Ipsos said it was 94 per cent.

Unemployment

Q - What's the unemployment rate?

A - New Zealanders said 18 per cent. Ipsos said 5 per cent.

Economy

Q - Where is New Zealand placed internationally for the size of the economy?

A - New Zealanders said 70th. Ipsos said 51st.

Population age

Q - in 2020, what percentage of the population will be over 65?

A - New Zealanders said 49 per cent. Ipsos said 24 per cent.

Immigration

Q - Immigrants make up what percentage of New Zealand's population?

A - New Zealanders said 32 per cent. Ipsos said 23 per cent.

Islam

Q - Muslims make up what percentage of New Zealand's population?

A - New Zealanders said 11 per cent. Ipsos said 1 per cent. Statistics NZ found it was 1.08 per cent in the 2013 Census.