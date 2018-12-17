A 36-year-old woman has been arrested after a series of reported mail thefts in Canterbury.

The arrest comes after reports of stolen mail, over several months in Diamond Harbour and surrounding areas, and the use of stolen credit cards to purchase groceries, cigarettes, alcohol and petrol.



More than 70 pieces of stolen mail were recovered during a search warrant carried out at a Diamond Harbour address this morning, police say.



The woman is scheduled to appear at Christchurch District Court on December 21 on charges relating to fraud, receiving stolen property, and drugs.



Police are working to identify and contact the rightful owners of the recovered mail.



"We would like to thank those members of the public who provided information to assist our investigation," a police statement says.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish whether anyone else was involved in the offending and we remain keen to hear from anyone who can provide further information."