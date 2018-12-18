A man lashed out during a dispute with his partner and smashed her $1200 cellphone.

In Whanganui District Court, Judge Philip Crayton said that the actions of Christopher William Arbon had damaging and concerning effects on the victim.

"Mr Arbon you face sentence because you pleaded guilty to an offence where once again, you lost control," the Judge said.

"I can see from your history that this isn't the first time you've put somebody with whom you have been in a family relationship in danger."

Arbon pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage. He was sentenced to nine months' supervision and ordered to pay $1200 reparation by Judge Crayton.

"It better be the last time, because if it is not, I anticipate judges will start to consider imprisonment," he said.

"Family violence is not acceptable and creating a sense of intimidation, be it through damaging property or otherwise, is also not acceptable."

Arbon and the victim have known each other for years. They have no children together, however the victim has three and one was present at the time.

Police prosecutor Drew Morrison said that the offending occurred at about 5.45pm on November 6 at an address in Whanganui.

"[Arbon] arrived at the victim's address, he went inside and a dispute took place between the defendant and the victim," Morrison said.

"The victim began using her cellphone during this dispute. The defendant took the cellphone from her hand, he smashed the phone and its screen shattered as a result."

In explanation, Arbon told police that he had been frustrated.

Duty solicitor Ollie Crosse said that Arbon was in employment, had not appeared before the court in 10 years and that the relationship was now over.

"He's entered a guilty plea and he's ready to take responsibility," Crosse said.

"His emotions have got the best of him and he's taken it out on the phone."