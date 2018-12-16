A North Shore teenager remains missing this morning, three days after she was last seen.

Mia Cooper has been missing since Friday and she hasn't been on social media or used her phone since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Her mother, Tracey Stewart, said she was sick with worry over her daughter's disappearance and is urging residents to keep an eye out.

Police this morning confirmed Mia was still missing.

Tracey Stewart posted on Facebook last night that her family was "absolutely sick with worry" over the disappearance of her daughter Mia.

"This is by far the hardest thing I have had to write and we do not want or need anyone's judgement, gossip or speculation.

"We just need your help.

"Mia aged 15 has been missing since Friday 14h of December from North Shore/Hibiscus Coast and her phone hasn't been used and she hasn't been online since just after midnight on the same night after being with some people that she doesn't know very well."

Anyone who has seen Mia is urged to phone police immediately.