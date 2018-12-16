An Auckland mum has made a desperate plea on social media appealing for any sightings of her missing teenage daughter, who she has not seen all weekend.

Tracey Stewart posted on Facebook this evening that her family was "absolutely sick with worry" over the disappearance of her daughter Mia.

"This is by far the hardest thing I have had to write and we do not want or need anyone's judgement, gossip or speculation," she wrote on Facebook.

The 15-year-old has not been seen all weekend. Photo / Facebook

"We just need your help."

The 15-year-old has been missing since late Friday from the North Shore/Hibiscus

Coast area, she said.

Stewart said the teen had not used her phone or been online since the very early hours of Saturday morning.

Stewart urged anyone who had seen her daughter to contact police.

The plea has been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook since she posted with messages of support flooding in for the family.

Police confirmed they had received a missing person's report on Saturday morning, and that the teen had not been seen since the evening before.

"There are concerns for her welfare and police continue to make inquiries to locate her."