A conservation group is calling for a total fishing ban for crayfish in the Hauraki Gulf and Bay of Plenty as the population "collapses towards extinction".

Forest & Bird is calling for the wider Hauraki Gulf to Bay of Plenty crayfishing area (known as CRA2) to be closed for three years to allow the species to start recovering.

"The wider Hauraki Gulf to Bay of Plenty crayfish population has undergone a significant decline," Forest & Bird marine conservation advocate Katrina Goddard said.

"Without an urgent end to fishing pressure, crayfish could become functionally extinct throughout the entire area within a few years."

Advertisement

Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash had already more than halved the total allowable catch from 416.5 tonnes to 173 tonnes, under new measures introduced in April.

This included allocations of 80 tonnes for commercial fishers, 16.5 tonnes for customary Māori and 34 tonnes for recreational.

Fisheries New Zealand is now consulting on reducing the recreational daily bag limit from six to three spiny rock lobsters, to help ensure recreational catch does not exceed the new 34-tonne recreational allowance.

But Forest & Bird is challenging the value of these proposals, as the population in the wider Hauraki Gulf area was at "critically low levels".

"The crayfish in the area have been overfished down to almost nothing," Goddard said.

"We have reached a point where crayfish are so rare in some areas they are considered functionally extinct. Asking recreational fishers to take only three a day, when they often can't find any, is pointless.

"Similarly, when the commercial crayfish quota was reduced early in 2018, the quota wasn't able to be caught. The crayfish just aren't there."

Goddard said recreational fishers, iwi, and scientists have been warning of the crayfish collapse for many years, to little effect.

"The minister and New Zealand First need to stand up to the commercial fishing industry, and get serious about whether New Zealanders will have a healthy Hauraki Gulf ecosystem with crayfish in future years. At this rate, they won't.

"For Forest & Bird it isn't about recreational versus commercial rights, nor is it about the economics — it's about the health of our oceans and taking sustainability seriously.

"Crayfish are a hugely important part of the ecosystem. Without crays in sufficient numbers, the ocean floor and reefs are swarmed by kina which destroy kelp forest and other habitat for fish and marine life. The flow-on effects are very serious."