Police are speaking to a man after he illegally attempted to ride a Lime Scooter across Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

The man was caught green-handed by witnesses this afternoon as he headed north over the bridge.

A police spokeswoman said officers rushed to the scene and moved both man and scooter off the bridge to a safe area.

They were currently in discussions with the offender, she said.

The spokeswoman confirmed it was illegal to ride electric scooters on the Harbour Bridge.

Meanwhile, there have been 408 public insurance claims for injuries caused by electric scooters since US-based Lime e-Scooters launched in Auckland and Christchurch in October.

Lime also launched in Lower Hutt on Friday.

According to figures provided by ACC, an average six people injured themselves using Lime scooters every day.