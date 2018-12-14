A dispute over a burger between a Whanganui couple and a new burger joint has come to a head.

Cameron Archibald, one of the owners of Burger Cartel in Whanganui East, claims his business is under attack from an online campaign.

And it's all over the name of a burger.

Archibald has accused St John's Hill residents Karyn and Dave Hoskin of "online bullying", and says he is on the brink of taking them to court for defamation.

Advertisement

Cameron Archibald, one of the owners of Burger Cartel in Whanganui East, claims his business is under attack from an online campaign.

Burger Cartel has adopted a theme for its menu, using drug cartel-related names for various items. The business opened its doors in July, and Archibald said it had enjoyed steady growth.

The Hoskins have taken issue with Burger Cartel's theme - in particular, a burger on the kids' menu called "Trafficking", which the couple say is distasteful. SHARE THIS QUOTE:

But he now claims it is the victim of the Hoskins' campaign.

The Hoskins have taken issue with Burger Cartel's theme - in particular, a burger on the kids' menu called "Trafficking", which the couple say is distasteful.

"I saw a print of his menu that he'd posted and I noticed the word 'Trafficking' under the kids' menu," Karyn Hoskin told the Chronicle.

"I was like, 'My goodness, that's not great'. I was curious to know what he meant by that - my first thought was child trafficking, sex trafficking."

She said she sent Archibald a private message asking what the name meant and if he would consider changing it. Five hours later and after no response, she happened to be in the area and entered the store.

Archibald claims she "caused a disturbance", was asked to leave the restaurant, and her parting words were "that she was going to destroy our business".

He says he had ignored her messages because "no matter what I would say or write in return, I was never going to be able to please her".

Karyn Hoskin denied saying she would destroy the business but couldn't remember her exact words at the end of their exchange in the store.

Karyn Hoskin

"When I was leaving ... I've got to be honest with you, I can't really remember," she said.

"I can't remember the words, no. [But] I know with the integrity of my heart I would not want to see that business destroyed."

Archibald said the Hoskins had been heavily critical of Burger Cartel online in the past couple of weeks, including, he claims, calling their "peso" burger a "pedo" burger.

Hoskin denied having said anything about a "pedo" burger, but did know of someone commenting on her Facebook page alleging such a name.

Archibald claimed the commenter was Hoskin's husband, Dave.

"His first comment was basically about ... 'not great for Whanganui' or something like that," Karyn Hoskin said.

"It was somebody else replied ... and said that she understood there was a burger called pedo, which had been complained about and then deleted.

"My husband commented further about that comment ... his first comment was not about any burger called pedo, no."

Hoskin has tried to complain to the Advertising Standards Authority, which she says is checking to see if it qualifies as something it would investigate.

Archibald has taken out a trespass notice against Hoskin coming into Burger Cartel.

He and his business partner Jono Rose are adamant they will not be changing their business in any way in the face of the criticism.

Read also: