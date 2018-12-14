Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, a family friend of Grace Millane calls out British media for suppression breaches, a teen driver escapes jail for a fatal hit-and-run, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen announces his departure, and farewell to Leighton Smith after more than three decades on Newstalk ZB. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen .

A close family friend of Grace Millane is so concerned ongoing suppression breaches could jeopardise a trial she's written to UK media asking them to stop naming the accused killer.

And the papers have explained why they defied the Auckland judge's order.

The Telegraph and the Daily Mail were two of several British media organisations to name the 26-year-old man charged with Millane's murder, days after she arrived in Auckland as part of a one-year solo OE.

The defendant had applied for interim name suppression when he appeared in the Auckland District Court for his first appearance on Monday.

Despite Judge Evangelos Thomas refusing to grant the application, the man's lawyer, Ian Brookie, indicated he would appeal the decision to the High Court, which invokes an automatic 20-working-day suppression order.

However, since then, there have been breaches by overseas media, hundreds of social media users and Google.

Now there's an explanation.

A woman, who is close to the Millane family, contacted the Telegraph and Daily Mail with her concerns about naming the man and jeopardising the judicial process.

But the broadsheet's editorial compliance executive Sian White replied saying "the law in New Zealand does not apply".

A radio station has pulled its support for an upcoming concert by controversial musician R Kelly.

The American artist has been dogged by sex allegations involving women and underage girls.

He was once charged with 14 counts of making child pornography, but wasn't convicted.

R Kelly's Auckland concert was announced this morning, and radio station Flava was quick to pull its support after a chorus of complaints.

White Ribbon is urging people to carefully consider whether to go to the concert, particularly after the murder of Grace Millane.

An Auckland teenager has been sentenced to home detention after killing a 15-year-old in a drunken hit-and-run, later posting an insensitive social media post of herself in an orange prison jumpsuit.

Rouxle Le Roux, aged 19 years - who caused controversy with her social media posts, inset - was sentenced to home detention for dangerous driving causing the death of Nathan Kraatsow. Photo / Supplied

Air force cadet Nathan Kraatskow died in May when a learner driver hit him at an Albany intersection.

Driving the Mercedes was 19-year-old Rouxle Le Roux, who had drunk wine and smoked cannabis earlier in the day.

After hitting Kraatoskow, Le Roux and her two passengers slowed down before she was told not to stop and continued driving.

Distressed by the crash, she pulled over and one of her passengers took over and drove the damaged car to a friend's house.

A group of friends then returned to the scene in another car and saw police attending, but did not stop.

They later saw news reports that a person had died, while Le Roux's mother told her daughter to get some rest before going to police in the morning.

But the next day, Le Roux's mum and one of the other passengers went to a panel beater to seek advice about what to do with the damaged car.

It was 16 hours later before Le Roux and her two passengers went to police.

Another tragedy involving a scrum machine has brought back horrible memories for Auckland's rugby community.

A 4-year-old girl died last night at Mountfort Park in Auckland - the second incident of its kind in less than a decade.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and it will be referred to the Coroner.

Victim Support is assisting the family of the deceased, who were present at the time of the incident.

In 2009, a niece of former All Black Kevan Mealamu was crushed and killed by a similar machine.

Speaking to the Herald on Sunday after the incident, Mealamu revealed the cushioned pads of the scrum machine had been removed from the steel-framed machine and it had been tipped up on an angle.

Police are continuing to piece together what exactly happened at the Manurewa Rugby Football Club around 6.30pm yesterday.

An elderly couple's home has been cordoned off as part of a police inquiry into the death of Christchurch man Shayne Heappey.

The 25-year-old died in Christchurch Hospital on Saturday night after he was dropped off with serious injuries.

A man has been arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Police say they believe another person might be involved in the death.

Borrowers are likely to face higher interest costs under proposed new rules which will almost double the minimum amount of capital banks are required to hold.

But the Reserve Bank says the trade off will be a safer banking system.

The Reserve Bank today released its long-anticipated review of bank capital requirements, which will now go out for consultation.

In practice, actual changes to the amount of capital banks hold will vary, as some banks already hold more capital than required.

Generally, it will be an increase of between 20 and 60 per cent.

But while borrowing costs would rise - and bank profits may take a short term hit - a five-year transition period is proposed to minimise the impact.

A Government cash injection into the Opotiki mussel industry could create hundreds of new jobs.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has announced nearly $20m will be spent developing a deep-water mussel farm and processing factory.

It's from the Provincial Growth Fund, which has also handed $750,000 for the first stage of the Ōpōtiki Harbour redevelopment.

Ōpōtiki Mayor John Forbes says the mussel development in particular will provide significant benefits.

Air New Zealand has decided to trial a direct Airbus A320 service between Invercargill and Auckland from the second half of 2019.

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt says it's been a long time coming.

He says as well as negotiations with Air New Zealand they've been building infrastructure.

The airline says it's up to the community to ensure it's sustainable.

The Supreme Court says a blanket ban on prisoners voting was lawful.

Jailhouse lawyer Arthur William Taylor has argued in the Supreme Court the 2010 ban on prisoners voting was not lawful, because Parliament passed it with a simple majority.

He said the Electoral Act states anything that impinges on the right to vote needs a "super majority" of 75% to pass.

Taylor and the other appellants, represented by lawyer Richard Francois, have battled through the High Court, Court of Appeal and now the Supreme Court for a declaration that Parliament was wrong to impose the blanket ban.

But while the High Court agreed the ban was inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act, it did not declare the ban invalid.

That decision has now been backed by New Zealand's highest court.

After eight years in the top job, Steve Hansen has announced he will step down as All Blacks coach after next year's rugby World Cup.

Hansen says the team needs some fresh eyes and thinking.

He says he and the All Blacks will be chasing an unprecedented third straight World Cup title - but he hasn't decided what he'll do next.

However, he wants to spend more time with his family who he says have given him unreserved support.

But New Zealand Rugby won't be seeking a replacement straight away.

For the first time ever, a woman has claimed the coveted Kel Tremain award for best overall player in the New Zealand Rugby awards.

Kendra Cocksedge was up against several All Blacks including Brodie Retallick, Codie Taylor and Richie Mo'unga.

She says the issue of gender equality within the sport is slowly being tackled, but needs to push on.

The Black Ferns and Canterbury halfback also received two other awards.

It's the end of a broadcasting era.

Leighton Smith has signed off from his final show on Newstalk ZB, after more than 30 years.

Broadcaster Leighton Smith and his wife and producer Carolyn Leaney in the Newstalk ZB studio in Auckland during his final show. Photo / Jason Oxenham

He paid tribute to his producer and wife Carolyn Leaney - who has been with him through all three decades.

But the pair will continue to work together with a new podcast series in 2019.

