Richard Davison has been dealt a "bad hand".

"Last week I lost my job, my home and I could possibly lose my son - that's pretty big," he says.

Davison, a dairy farm manager from Te Muka and his partner Angela Pierce were "stoked" to find out their Christmas present to each other was a baby boy.

"I was so stoked to be having my first boy, we found out at 14 weeks. We have four children between us - Monique, 19, Ben, 10, and Edin who is 2," Davison told the Herald on Sunday.

Pierce said this baby was definitely going to be her "last" and she wanted to make the most of her pregnancy.

But three weeks before the baby was due Pierce's midwife noticed an irregular heartbeat.

Scans later revealed the baby had a hole in its heart, malformed valves in the heart, a narrowing aorta and a small left ventricle - where the left side of the heart isn't big enough to pump blood to the body.

"While I was milking the cows I had quite a bit of time to think. I went into a very dark place," Davison said.

As the unborn baby's health deteriorated the family had to relocate to Auckland for more tests leaving behind their idyllic lifestyle and family dogs Nugget and Dandy, and Sybal the cat.

Medical staff at Auckland's Starship hospital warned the couple their baby might die.

"The whole time we have been preparing for the worse and hoping for the best," Davison said.

Family keep vigil at bedside of Cameron after open heart surgery.

Cameron Davison fought his way into the world at 7.23am on October 30. He looked "perfect" weighing a healthy 3.5kg.

"No one knew what to expect when he was born. He was breathing well and had good colour. It was nice to be able to hold him because we didn't know we would be able to, or if we'll get the chance to do it again" said Pierce.

Three days later Cameron had open heart surgery.

"They put a graft in the hole in his heart and widened the aorta. They tried to repair the valves but that didn't work".

Three weeks ago Cameron had a second operation to repair his mitral valve again. Cameron was at death's door again.

"It has been a roller coaster of emotions. The highest of highs was when Cameron was born- the lowest of lows was last week when the doctors, nurses and a social worker took us aside and prepared us for the worse. It was the first time they were so blunt" Davison said.

"We were told realistically that surgically they have done all they can for Cameron at the moment. If he didn't put on weight and grow there was a high chance he wouldn't make it."

Cameron is undergoing treatment at Starship Children's Hospital.

Pierce added: "He went backwards last week. He was back on the breathing tube and lost a lot of weight. His heart rate was all over the show.

The parents are relieved their son has shown some improvement and put on a "little bit of weight".

"He's made some pretty big steps forward since then, it's like he heard the doctors talking," Pierce said.

The family are grateful to Ronald McDonald house who have provided an apartment for them near Cameron.

It is one large room painted in clinical white, with two beds and a kitchenette. The only sign of Christmas cheer is a makeshift tree made out of tinsel blue-tacked to the only window that overlooks office buildings on Grafton Rd.

"They have been awesome - no one can afford seven weeks in a motel, let alone seven months," Davison said.

Davison's job "fell through" after Cameron got sick and now they've run out of money.

The dairy farm manager couldn't keep his position open indefinitely. He is job hunting and keen to do anything as long as the hours are flexible.

"I'll do anything. I've done farming, welding, I have a heavy vehicle license and I'm experienced in project management."

Angela Pierce and Richard Davison's son Cameron Davison is undergoing treatment at Starship Children's Hospital. Supplied photo

The family also appreciates the support and kindness from Heart Kids.

"We can't thank them enough, they have been amazing. We've been here for nine weeks ... without a car," Davison said.

"Anna from Heart Kids called to say she's organised for it to be transported up here for free. Heart Kids have given us supermarket and petrol vouchers and paid for our families to fly up and visit us."

Heart Kids is dedicated to providing lifelong support for children, young people and families impacted by childhood heart defects. The charity has been operating for more than 30 years and currently supports more than 8500 children and their families.

Right now every second counts for Cameron - his parents are taking things "day by day" and sometimes "hour by hour".

"Cameron looks like his dad but has my attitude," Pierce said.

They both agree he is a fighter.

"You can see it in his eyes he hasn't given up yet," Davison said.

And they're not bitter about the "bad" hand they have been dealt.

"We need to play it right and so does he - it's now up to him."

• A Givealittle page has been set up to help the Davison family.

www.heartkids.org.nz