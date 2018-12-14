The latest additions to Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's penguin population finally have names – thanks to Weekend Herald readers.

The trio of Gentoo penguins were hatched at the popular Auckland tourist attraction in October.

Last week Kelly Tarlton's appealed for help from Weekend Herald readers to name their new birds – with more than 200 submissions being made.

After much deliberation, the chosen names are Robert, Falcon and Scott.

The penguins are named after the British Navy officer and explorer who led two expeditions to the Antarctic.

Robert Falcon Scott died on the Ross Ice Shelf during his second expedition in 1912.

To help get readers thinking about potential names, Kelly Tarlton's had suggested basing entries on a famous celebrity group of three (like the Three Musketeers, or the Chipmunks), names that began with the same letter (similar to the Kardashian family), or Sub-Antarctic names like where the Gentoos are from (such as the Macquarie, Antipodes and Prince islands).

Penguin keeper Kristen Buckley said last weekend the penguins – who weigh about 3kg each – were developing strong personalities.

"Two of the chicks are very vocal and inquisitive of new things, while the other one is quite shy and doesn't venture off the nest too much."

The public can see the penguins in Kelly Tarlton's Penguin Discovery section.