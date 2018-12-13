Rapper Scribe has vowed to become an anti-drugs crusader after a stint behind bars helped him kick a spiralling methamphetamine habit.

The chart-topping hip-hop artist, whose real name is Malo Ioane Luafutu, was today sentenced at Christchurch District Court to six months' supervision after admitting two charges of breach of a protection order, and one of wilful damage.

Details of the case cannot be published for legal reasons but Judge Tom Gilbert allowed his sentencing remarks to be reported.

Luafutu, a 39-year-old father-of-four, initially appeared at Waitakere District Court earlier this year before the case was transferred to his home town.

He denied six charges, including four alleged protection order breaches and two assault charges.

But the assault charges were dropped today and after a trial before Judge Gilbert, he admitted a wilful damage charge that arose out of an incident on May 28 and breaching a protection order twice on June 4.

Judge Gilbert said it was pretty clear that Luafutu's life had gone downhill in recent years because of drug use.

After several breaches of bail, which the judge noted was probably a result of ongoing drug use, Scribe was jailed earlier this year for 66 days.

Judge Gilbert reminded Luafutu in the dock today that he'd been the judge who'd remanded him in custody back in August, and noted that he looked much better today.

Luafutu thanked the judge for making that decision. His lawyer, defence counsel Elizabeth Bulger said Luafutu now wanted to help in the war against methamphetamine and had resolved to take part in a documentary on the issue.

He was sentenced to six months' supervision where he must undergo courses, counselling, or treatment to address his drug issues. He was also ordered to pay Housing New Zealand $689 for damages.

Judge Gilbert added: "I hope that in the next wee while we will see you doing what you are really good at."

Luafutu was found guilty on a possession of methamphetamine charge back in March.

He will be sentenced on April 16 next year, when it's expected that he will apply for a discharge without conviction.

Bulger earlier said a conviction could have potential ramifications for Luafutu's musical career.