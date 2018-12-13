Whanganui residents joined much of the rest of the country to stand vigil for slain British backpacker Grace Millane on Wednesday.

About 50 people gathered at the Ladies' Rest Building for the walk from Maria Place up the Memorial Steps to the Handspan.

The organiser, Carla Donson from the Whanganui Women's Network, said there was a diverse cross section of people from the Whanganui community, including children, young people as well as a variety of different cultures.

The walkers met more people who had gathered at the Handspan and a tribute and welcome was delivered by Jay Rerekura of Ngā Tai o Te Awa.

That was followed by an acknowledgement from Carla Donson and a candlelit vigil was then held.

The event finished with a closing address.

There were also vigils in Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown, Hawke's Bay and a number of other centres.