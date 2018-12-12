After three days of mediated negotiations, Air New Zealand can announce its Christmas period strike notice has lifted.

The negotiations concluded this evening with the parties reaching an agreement the unions will now take to their members to vote on.

Air New Zealand chief ground operations officer Carrie Hurihanganui said the airline was focused on achieving a resolution on behalf of its customers.

"We know how important it is to our customers to get where they need to be, particularly at this special time of the year, and the negotiating teams have been working diligently to achieve this result."

The planned strikes threatened to disrupt travel for 120,000 customers over the three days from Friday, December 21 - three of the busiest days in the airline annual calendar.

On the Friday alone, Air New Zealand has close to 42,000 customers booked to travel domestically on its A320 jets and internationally faced potential flight cancellations.

The airline accused just under 1000 engineers of deliberately using Kiwi families' much-anticipated Christmas holidays as a bargaining chip.

It detailed the average income of maintenance engineers, logistics and other staff to strike — $115,000 – angering unions who accused it of taking an unnecessarily aggressive approach.