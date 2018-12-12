Auckland Council is among four local Government agencies being investigated by the Ombudsman into the official information practices of the public sector.

The agencies at the centre are the Far North District Council, Auckland Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and the Tasman District Council.

It is the third set of investigations announced in the past eight months by the Ombudsman who is keen for the public to get involved.

The investigations aim to establish whether the agencies have good practices when it comes to dealing with Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act requests.

The public is being urged to get involved by filling out a survey online. It is directed towards those who have requested information from the agencies within the last six to 12 months.

The surveys are open until January 28, 2019, and can be found here.