6:14pm: Auckland Mayor Phil Goff thanks everyone for turning out tonight so we could honour her memory.

"We need to change our culture, we need to change the way too many men act towards their partners and their children," he said.

"Tonight our hearts go out to the Millane family.

"She should have been safe here but she wasn't."

Advertisement

Goff said the domestic abuse levels in the country reported to the police and other authorities is disgraceful.

6:10pm: "To the Millane family we are so so sorry ... as a country we didn't do our job to keep your daughter safe," said Anna Campbell.

"Today while we remember Grace we also want to remember the 14 women every year that lose their life to violence in New Zealand.

"While we remember Grace, we remember those women too."

New Zealand should be a country where woman can wear what they want and do what they want, Campbell said.

Campbell, holding back the tears, said White Ribbon have never held a vigil, and she hopes they will "never have to again".

6:06pm: Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Detective Inspector Scott Beard are among the crowd.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard is among the crowd in Auckland.

6:00pm:

Hundreds of mourners are at Saint Patrick's Square in central Auckland to pay their respects to Grace Millane.

A silence over the square relays the somber mood New Zealanders all over the country feel.

A shrine sits at the foot off the cathedral with banners for White Ribbon reading, "You can stop violence towards women".

Patrons are queuing to light candles on a white table near the Cathedral doors.

A wreath of flowers sits on the table with a candle in the middle. The ready of the table features an array of candles too.

Sitting in front of the table is a wicker basket with White Ribbon pins in them people are encouraged to take.

Meg Andrews said it was sad it took this kind of event to happen for New Zealand to band together.

She said Millane's death was a horrible tragedy and she was heartbroken it happened in her city.

"I work in the city and grew up in the Waitakere ranges so it feels really close to home," she said.

"I came here today to pay tribute to the family and show New Zealand is against domestic violence."

New Zealand public to host vigils throughout the country

New Zealanders will turn out to vigils hosted throughout the country tonight to remember and express grief towards the alleged murder of Grace Millane.

The British backpacker went missing earlier this month, sparking a major police operation which concluded with her body being found in the Waitakere Ranges on Sunday.

Groups and organisations throughout New Zealand have planned vigils in the memory of Millane, who's death has rocked much of country.

Millane was visiting New Zealand as part of a year-long overseas experience before she went missing.

Following an Auckland Police investigation, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with her murder.

The man fronted the Auckland District Court on Monday and was given interim name suppression.

Josh Lewis, a close family friend of Grace Millane's, lights a birthday cake in her honour at last night's Queenstown vigil.

In Auckland, the White Ribbon group are hosting a vigil at St Patrick's Square at 6pm. Also in Auckland, another vigil will start at 7pm nearby on Federal St.

White Ribbon said it was a chance for New Zealanders to stand together and make a moment to say "time's up on violence".

Elsewhere, in the country's capital of Wellington, another vigil is being held in Civic Square at 7.30pm.

"Many of our gut reactions are to want to say this isn't New Zealand, this isn't us," the Wellington vigil organisers wrote.

"And to some degree it isn't - travelling women don't often get murdered here - but New Zealand women do, most often in their homes.

"We can hold both these things as important as part of the vigil."

Vigils are also being held in Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin tonight at 7pm.

Nationwide vigils for Grace Millane:

• 6pm Auckland, St Patrick's Square, off Wyndham St

• 7pm Auckland, Federal St

• 7pm New Plymouth, Puki Ariki Landing

• 7pm Wellington, Civic Square

• 7pm Nelson, 1903 Square

• 7pm Christchurch, Cathedral Square

• 7pm Dunedin, Octagon