Anglers have been given the chance to chase monster-sized trout in Lake Rotorua.

Fish & Game officers have released about 200 large trout into the lake near the Ngongotaha stream mouth.

Fish & Game officer Mark Sherburn said the fish were scooped from the Ngongotaha hatchery's display pond to allow for routine repairs and maintenance.

The brown trout and rainbow trout were all hefty with some hitting the 10kg mark, he said.

Sherburn said the fish had grown unusually large thanks to a "charmed life" of being fed daily in captivity.

"Now they're in the big pond that is Lake Rotorua they'll have to work a little harder for their meals."