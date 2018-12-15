As the number of electric scooter-related public insurance claims climbs, some employees are being told to undertake "risk assessment" before scooting around during work hours.

There have been 408 public insurance claims for injuries caused by electric scooters since US-based Lime E Scooters launched in Auckland and Christchurch in October. Lime also launched in Lower Hutt on Friday.

The scooters' popularity has prompted engineering and management consultancy business Beca to look at employees' use of them for transport during work hours.

Employees who wanted to use electric scooters for work had to complete a "risk assessment", managing director Darryl-Lee Wendelborn said.

The assessments would then be reviewed by their manager.

"As our transport systems evolve in our cities to full multi-modal systems, we are keen to support our people in safe and sustainable transport choices," Wendelborn said.

While Beca was the only company contacted by the Weekend Herald with a set risk assessment process, they aren't the only employer to urge staff to be careful.

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) has encouraged its workers to "assess and manage the risk themselves".

"For our people to effectively manage the risk of Lime scooters or other ride-share bikes they would need to have had previous experience, appropriate clothing and protective wear (particularly a helmet), have checked out the route to ensure it is appropriate to the mode of travel and the weather needs to be cooperative," head of health, safety and wellbeing Shirlene Vautier said.

Vautier added the "spontaneous pick-up/drop/off" nature of hire transport meant it was unlikely for these controls to be in place.

Employees were expected to be able to accurately judge the risks themselves, she said.

According to figures on public injuries provided by ACC, an average six people injured themselves using Lime scooters every day.

The corporation had received 251 claims related to injuries in Auckland between October 14 and December 12 and 141 in Christchurch - the two cities where Lime has launched its services.

Punters riding electric scooters in different locations around the country accounted for 16 further claims.

The nature of injuries ranged from bumps, bruises, fractures, dislocations and dental damage.

Auckland Council was looking to crack down on e-scooter safety with the hopes of introducing a speed limit, helmets and police enforcement.