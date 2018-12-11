An 18-year-old accused of stabbing a woman in central Auckland has pleaded not guilty.

The man briefly appeared this morning in the High Court at Auckland for the first time after being charged with attempted murder.

The victim, also 18, was stabbed on Anzac Ave late last month and was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, will go to trial before a jury next October.

A High Court hearing next week will also determine whether the teen keeps his identity secret.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said after the incident: "This was not a random attack and the two people involved are known to each other."

