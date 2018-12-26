This week Kiwis share Go Pro footage of the hobbies and jobs they are passionate about.

The first time Danyon Paniora stepped to the edge of the Sky Jump platform and looked 194m down on to a busy Auckland street, it was "horrible".

When the Sky Jump and Walk operations worker did it again this month, a Go Pro strapped to her body, the experience was quite different.

Eighty plus jumps off the Sky Tower since the 22-year-old's first one had helped.

"Now, it's a piece of cake. You just enjoy the view, because every day is different."

Danyon Paniora is an Auckland Sky Tower Sky Jump operations worker and has helped many people conquer their fears on Auckland's highest building. Photo / Supplied

Her jump this month was "just beautiful", Paniora said.

"I was just trying to have fun. I was thinking about all the people watching me fall off, and I was trying to scare them, to do a little scream."

But any scream was either pure theatre or pure joy, because she was loving it.

"That first two seconds, you feel yourself drop. And the rest of it you feel like you're floating."

