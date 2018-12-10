WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

Police and the SPCA are investigating an apparent bid to get a kitten stoned, after a video of the act was posted on social media.

The video, shared on Facebook, shows a woman holding a kitten up to a man who lights a bong, inhales deeply and blows smoke through cupped hands at the tiny animal's head.

In preparation, the man said: "This cat, I only found today, so it's new, roughly about five, six weeks old. This is going to be its second time getting stoned."

"Cruel but not wrong," he concluded. "All my other cats are used to it."

A police media spokesperson confirmed they had received multiple calls about the video on social media and were making inquiries.

An SPCA spokeswoman understood the incident occurred in Taranaki.

"It is being investigated by our inspectorate team.

The SPCA has the power to prosecute under the Animal Welfare Act.