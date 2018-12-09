People all over the world have posted pictures of skylines, sunsets and sunrises as a sort of digital vigil for 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane.

The hashtag #herlightourlove is being used to remember Millane and last night was trending on Twitter in New Zealand.

It followed confirmation on Sunday from Detective Inspector Scott Beard that the search for Millane was over after her body was found in the Waitakeres.

"It is an unbearable time for the Millane family and our hearts go out to them," Beard told local media and journalists from ITV and Sky television channels in Britain.

Kiwi expats, people from the United Kingdom and further afield posted to social media with the hashtag.

Welsh-born Kiwi Ali posted a sunrise from Melbourne.

Paige Phillips posted a photo from a Ferris wheel from an English town.

"Women should be able to travel on their own, wherever they want, whenever they want, on their own terms. Nobody should take that away from them. Thinking of you tonight Grace," she said.

The hockey club of the University of Lincoln, where Millane completed her studies in September, also posted a picture of her favourite spot in Lincoln.

Prassana Kumar posted a photo aboard a plane from Christchurch to Auckland last night.

Kiwi J.T who is currently living in Ghana, West Africa, also posted a photo from his last time in New Zealand.

The search for Millane came to a head yesterday when a team of 18 police officers, including forensic experts, spent the morning gathering evidence in a patch of manuka and scrub off a layby not far from the Waitakere dam carpark.

Officers dressed in white overalls were seen exiting the bush carrying clear bags. Large tents were erected on the side of the road and there were numerous police cars, both marked and unmarked.

By 4pm they had found her body.

Police have now released two photos of a 2016 red Toyota Corolla hatchback that was hired from a central Auckland rental car company just before lunchtime last Sunday, saying they wanted to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in the West Auckland area between 6am and 9.30am last Monday, December 3.

The car was found in Taupo.

The focus now, said Beard, was to piece together exactly what happened to a young girl who came to New Zealand as part of a year-long solo OE.

Millane was last seen on CCTV on Saturday, December 1 entering CityLife Hotel with a man. A man is in police custody and was due to appear in court today charged with murder.

Millane's family became concerned on December 2 when she did not respond to messages wishing her a happy 22nd birthday.

By Wednesday a missing person's report was filed with police and on Friday her father arrived in New Zealand where he spoke to media.