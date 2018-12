A crash involving two cars is blocking the Mount Maunganui flyover.

A police media spokesman said a two-car crash was blocking a lane near the Hewletts Rd and Aerodrome Rd end of the flyover.

The crash was reported just after 6am.

The road is closed and traffic is being diverted underneath the overpass.

One person has suffered moderate injuries, the spokesman said.

St John Ambulance and firefighters have been called to the scene.