A body believed to be missing British tourist Grace Millane has been found by police in the Waitakere Ranges today.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the body was in bush about 10m off the side of the road.

Speaking from the scene, he said it was an unbearable time for her family and his heart goes out to them. He's pleased however to be able to give Grace back to her family.

Beard said the 22-year-old's body was believed to have been taken to the bush in a rental car that was later found in Taupo.

A section of Scenic Drive, where the body is believed to have been found, has been under police guard since this morning.

Police have been searching for British tourist Grace Millane in the Waitakere Ranges.

Millane was last seen on CCTV on Saturday December 1 entering CityLife Hotel with a 26-year-old man. That man is now in police custoday and due to appear in court tomorrow charged with murder.

Police said yesterday that they were determined to return Millane to her family, who had earlier spread word across the world of the talented artist and university graduate's disappearance when her daily social media contact stopped the night before her 22nd birthday last Sunday.

Millane's father David, a millionaire property developer, flew to New Zealand early on Friday.

He told journalists his much-loved daughter arrived in New Zealand on November 20 as part of a year-long, worldwide overseas experience that began earlier this year in South America.

Fighting back tears, he spoke to media about the "lovely, outgoing, fun-loving, family-orientated daughter" who had been so looking forward to going to New Zealand and had "bombarded us with numerous photographs and messages of her adventures" since arriving.