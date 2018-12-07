Samoan police have arrested and charged three men in relation to the death of former Auckland student Jeremiah Malaki Tauili'ili.

The Samoa Police Service posted about the arrests on their Facebook page tonight.

They did not say what charges the men were facing over Tauili'ili's death, which occurred at Moto'otua Hospital on Wednesday.

Tauili'ili, who was aged in his early 20s and worked as a civil engineer in Samoa, had been in a coma or several days after he suffered severe injuries in what relatives alleged was a group beating.

The father of a toddler son, he had spent several years studying in New Zealand after winning a scholarship.

He attended Canterbury University before transferring to Auckland where he graduated a year ago with a Bachelor of Engineering Technology from AUT.

A New Zealand-based relative, who did not want to be named, told the Herald earlier this week the family was reeling and wanted answers.

"If he was sick, he was in a car crash or accident, we'd understand. But to go out like

this - it's disgusting. It's horrific.

"While Malaki was in a coma, his son ran up to him and kept saying to him: 'Daddy, wake up! Come play'. Today when they were doing flowers...his son was saying, 'Oh, flowers', not knowing they were flowers for his dad's funeral.''

Police Superintendent Soloi Iosefo told the Samoa Observer this week the incident occurred at the popular The Edge Marina View bar and restaurant, known to locals as Marina, overlooking Apia Harbour.

His family started a series of campaigns on social media following the incident, including spreading the hashtag: #JusticeForMalaki.

A relative told the Herald this week at least two of the alleged attackers had links to New Zealand.

A New Zealand police spokeswoman said they couldn't comment on specific cases, but confirmed they considered all requests for assistance received from overseas

authorities - in line with established protocols.