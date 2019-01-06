Name:

Simon Collins

Age:

63

Advertisement

Job:

Education reporter

Location:

Auckland

Number of years as a journalist:

42

The best story I've worked on, and why:

The most important stories I've worked on in the education round were a short series on "Struggling to learn" which looked at how our schools struggle to cope with kids whose brains are "wired differently". I found some inspiring educators who have adapted their teaching to suit the way these kids learn; I hope their example will inspire us all to do better.

The one that got away:

I spent months in 2017 investigating alleged bullying at a school that has lost more than 80 staff since the current principal arrived. I tracked down most of the people who had left, and they told terribly sad stories; they gave me a lot of time and invested hope in me to achieve change. But I decided in the end not to write anything because some people supported the principal and, not being in the school myself, I was unsure whether any story detailing the allegations would be either fair or legally defensible.

Career highlight:

Helping to launch and run City Voice, which aimed to give a voice to ordinary people in central Wellington in its brief life 1993-2001.

I love journalism because:

I want to empower people to understand the world so that we can change it for the better.

But if I couldn't be a journalist, I'd

... do something to contribute to the world more tangibly, rather than just writing about it.