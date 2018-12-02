Motorists are being advised to avoid State Highway 16 near Whenuapai and State Highway 20 near Puhinui on-ramp following separate spills.

A police spokeswoman said an oil spill, or something similar, has caused three minor crashes near Whenuapai.

Although the crashes were minor, with no injury, the spill has caused issues for drivers on the road this morning, she said.

"Please take alternate routes or delay travel if possible until the spill is cleaned up by council, who have been advised."

SH20 SOUTH WESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - SPILLAGE - 8.35AM

Due to an earlier oil spill the left lane is closed just before the Puhunui on-ramp as maintenance crew clean the road surface. Expect delays or avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/boVoGxzeNr — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 2, 2018

NZ Transport Agency is also reporting an oil spill on the Southwestern Motorway.

Due to the spill, the left lane is closed just before the Puhinui on-ramp as maintenance crew clean the road surface.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or to avoid the area if possible.

Heavy traffic is also building elsewhere in Auckland as commuters tackle wet weather.

Traffic is currently heavy on the Northern Motorway between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd, and on the Southern Motorway between Drury and Takanini and then between Princes St and Mt Wellington.

On the Northwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd and again between Te Atatu Rd to St Lukes.

An earlier breakdown on the Southwestern Motorway has been cleared at the exit of the Waterview Tunnel, with moderate to heavy traffic approaching Hillsborough Rd.