One person is dead after a single car crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai.

Police were called to the crash about 6.20am.

Police say the initial indications are that one person may be critically injured. They later confirmed the injured person had died.

The road is closed, with diversions in place through Old Kaimai Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

SH29 LOWER KAIMAI RANGES EAST, BAY OF PLENTY - CRASH - 7:40AM

Due to a #crash, the road is CLOSED. Detour via Old Kaimai Road. Please note this detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles. ^CR pic.twitter.com/gkbGdSZD5q — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 1, 2018

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they arrived at the crash by 6.40am but had left by 7am.