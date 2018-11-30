When Queen Elizabeth II opens her official Christmas card from New Zealand this year it could well be 10-year-old Jessica Toft's design on the front.

The Auckland girl's Christmas card design was handpicked by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as one of the 1600 official cards to be sent from her parliamentary office this festive season.

Jessica's colourful drawing of a kiwi gifting a present to a pukeko was one of five designs that caught Ardern's eye in a recent competition.

Last year Ardern sent the Queen a card with the work of her then 3-year-old niece Rosie on the front.

This year it might be Jessica's design after the Devonport girl's message "All you need for Christmas is Kindness" impressed Ardern - it was the same message the Prime Minister delivered to the UN General Assembly in September.

The Year 5 pupil from Hauraki Primary said she originally sketched a cat giving a dog a present but decided on a pukeko and a kiwi to give it a New Zealand feel.

"I thought if it is going to be sent overseas then it needed to be very Kiwi. I know the Prime Minister is very proud to be a New Zealander."

Schoolgirl Jessica Toft's design for a Christmas card caught Jacinda Ardern's attention. Photo / Doug Sherring

Receiving a letter in the post from Ardern, along with a photo of the Prime Minister holding Jessica's drawing was the youngster's "proudest moment".

"I have never had anything like this happen to me so it is pretty cool," she said.

"My mum and dad were so proud of me and it felt good to share my news with the senior assembly at school."

In a video posted to Twitter, Ardern said she was impressed by the 600 or so entries she had received.

"One of my favourite things was how unique they all are and how well they represent summer and the holiday season in Aotearoa."



The other designs included Santa's sleigh pulled by native birds and the Beehive covered in festive lights with Clarke Gayford fishing and Ardern holding baby Neve in front.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds the winning Christmas card design by Auckland student Jessica Toft. Photo / Supplied

Jessica's mum Melanie Toft was planning to take her daughter to Wellington to see the artwork which would be displayed at an exhibition with the other entries.

The family had discussed who might receive Jessica's design.

"It has been a lot of fun wondering if it might be the Queen or Justin Trudeau who receives one," Toft said.

She was impressed with the time the Prime Minister took to send a photo of herself with Jessica's design.

"I think it was a lovely idea to start with but then to send a photo and letter is pretty amazing," Toft said.

"Jacinda is the first Prime Minister Jessica has really known and for her to think this is something they all do is pretty special."

Ardern promised to reply to every one of the 600 children who sent in a design - and she has honoured that promise.

The artwork exhibition runs until December 20 at the College of Creative Arts, Massey University (Wellington) open Monday to Friday, 10 am to 4pm, Free entry.