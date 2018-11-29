The distraught mother of a 6-year-old boy missing in South Auckland since yesterday evening says hundreds of people are now involved in a search.

Police are searching for Walter Everitt who has not been seen since 6.25pm last night.

He is missing from Silver Creek Rd, Weymouth, Manukau City.

His mother Barbara Bichan told Stuff Walter had been playing with a group of kids she didn't recognise out the back of their house.

She became concerned and started looking for him about 7pm and raised the alarm when he still hadn't been found by midnight.

"There are hundreds of people out there out looking for him, who don't even know him," Bichan told Stuff.

"There are people from the central Auckland, North Shore, from everywhere to help me find him.

"Everyone's been looking everywhere, the whole of South Auckland from Otahuhu down to Papakura."

Bichan described the response as overwhelming.

She added that Bichan said one of the searchers believed they had spotted Walter yesterday afternoon at a skate park.

"He was seen around 4pm at the skate park and he was getting bullied from some older kids."

Walter was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with black sleeves, and navy blue shorts.

His T-shirt has a light green and black paint splash print on it, police say.

Police urge anyone with information on Walter's whereabouts to contact them on 09-261 1300.

Walter's aunt posted to the Manurewa Facebook community page that the boy's mother was "beside herself".

His mother, Barbara Bichan, then commented pleading to share the post as much as possible.

"To those of you sharing this post and helping to look for him thank you so much," Bichan said on Facebook.