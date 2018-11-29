Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a tractor and a car near Matata in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on Thornton Rd near the intersection with Greig Rd just before 6.40pm.

A St John spokeswoman said initial reports were one person was in a serious condition and one person had minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to hospital.

The fire service is also at the scene and diversions are in place down Greig Rd and West Bank Rd.