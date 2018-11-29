The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has taken a dispute over a midwives' strike to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

The DHB has claimed strike action created a dangerous situation at Whakatane Hospital's maternity unit by failing to provide life-preserving services, which the union denied.

The complaint refers to a two-hour strike held on Saturday November 24.

Union co-leader Caroline Conroy said the complaint was "completely unnecessary" and had the potential to derail the relationship between midwives and management.