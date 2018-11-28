A man has been taken to the Dunedin Hospital emergency department in a serious condition after an incident at Moana Pool this afternoon.

A St John spokesman said a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance after what was believed to be an incident involving a chemical.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the pool at 1.30pm after reports of a chlorine spill.

They assisted one person with medical treatment before handing the patient on to St John.

However, firefighters did not discover a chlorine spill and Fenz had no further information about the incident.