Five people have been injured after a car and truck collided south of Tokoroa this afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2.30pm on SH1 in Kinleith.

A police media spokesperson said the crash happened on the north-bound lane and a number of people were involved.

A St John media spokeswoman said one person had been flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition and another rescue helicopter was still at the scene and expected to take a another person also in a serious condition to the same hospital.

Three others suffered moderate injuries. Two were being taken by ambulance to Tokoroa Hospital and the third person was being be transported by ambulance to Waikato Hospital.

The entire road was blocked off in order to let the two rescue helicopters land.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were all in attendance.