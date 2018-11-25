Government Minister Julie Anne Genter has returned to work after three months on parental leave.

Genter, who is Minister for Women as well as Associate Minister of Transport and Health, gave birth to her son Joaquin in August after a headline-grabbing ride to hospital on her bike to be induced.

Now the Green MP is excited to be returning to work, leaving partner Peter Nunns and Joaquin in Auckland for now.

But they will be relocating to Wellington next year to allow Genter more family time.

"It's a great time to come back. We're one year in, we've got a lot of work to be done so I'm eager to get back into it," she said.

Genter laughed when asked if she had a good break. "I wouldn't call having a newborn a break. In fact it's the hardest job I've ever done. I have so much respect for solo parents, families with more than one child. It's a wonderful but also exhausting and challenging time."

Her first day back today involves a funding announcement at Titahi Bay School near Wellington for two nationwide initiatives to get more children cycling to school.

Other priorities are road safety and closing the gender pay gap.

"I'm so lucky my partner is going to be taking off some time for the next few months so he'll be around Parliament with the baby which will enable me to do my work while still being able to feed the baby and be around him quite a bit," Genter said.

Nunns will be joining Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford in being baby wrangler at large.

Gayford is often seen with Neve, the couple's baby, born two months before Joaquin.

Genter said Joaquin didn't have a bicycle of his own yet but she and Nunns had an electric cargo bike which had a baby safety seat in front so she could keep an eye on him when they were riding.

Genter made worldwide headlines in August after riding her bike to hospital in Auckland to be induced when she was 42 weeks pregnant.

She posted several images of herself standing beside her bike at the hospital, and another on the bike.