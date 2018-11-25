A driver of a car who led police on a chase around the outskirts of Hamilton overnight remains on the run.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said the man's actions put not only himself but other road users at risk.

Cherry said the vehicle was first spotted by officers on Victoria St, Hamilton, just after midnight today.

However, when they tried to pull it over, the vehicle sped off towards Morrinsville along Piako Rd.

It then veered north towards Gordonton and Taupiri.

The Subaru was eventually dumped on Gower Rd after it came to a halt due to mechanical issues.

The driver, described as a Caucasian man in his mid to late 40s, managed to flee on foot but his passenger was arrested.

He had since been released without charge.

Cherry said the driver's actions were a concern given weather conditions were wet at the time.

"We're concerned for this driver and other road users in poor weather and it presented a risk to himself and other road users."

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is urged to phone Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.